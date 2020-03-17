Life-threatening injuries reported in overnight crash on Yarbrough

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police have Yarborough closed in both directions just north of I-10 near the Burger King due to a serious crash overnight.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of N. Yarbrough near the traffic light leading into shopping centers for Burlington and El Super. Emergency dispatchers confirm a woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that are likely fatal.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes to bypass the section of Yarbrough that is closed in both directions. Special Traffic Investigators will have the area closed as they look into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This is a developing story.