EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A serious crash closed I-10 westbound at Hawkins overnight.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in front of the Fountains at Farah and involved three vehicles. Emergency dispatchers tell KTSM one person was taken to Del Sol Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday morning, I-10 Westbound at Hawkins was still closed for investigation.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.