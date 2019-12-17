Las Cruces man killed in Northern New Mexico crash

LAS VEGAS, NM (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man was killed Saturday afternoon when the truck he was riding in rolled over, ejecting him.

New Mexico State Police say a 2000 Chevy pickup truck with a camper shell was occupied by the driver and five passengers, all from El Paso and Las Cruces. For an unknown reason, the driver left the road and rolled on I-125 near Las Vegas, NM around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

Victor Garcia Jr., 26, was on a mattress in the back of the truck when the truck overturned, ejecting him. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Everyone inside the truck was from El Paso or Las Cruces, including a 64-year-old and 53-year-old man from Las Cruces. The driver was identified as a 48-year-old from El Paso. A 54-year-old woman from El Paso and an 18-year-old teen from El Paso were also inside the truck at the time of the crash.

The identity of the driver and surviving passengers will not be released at this time according to investigators.

New Mexico State Police say the driver and passengers inside the cab of the truck were all wearing seatbelts. The crash is still under investigation.