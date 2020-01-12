Lane closures, turn restrictions mean new detour for trucks bound for Juarez on BOTA

Complete closures of I-10 at US 54 will be rescheduled so crews can place concrete bridge deck

EL PASO, Texas — Truck traffic bound for Ciudad Juárez via the Bridge of the Americas should factor additional travel time into their crossing or consider using other international bridges. That’s because new lane closures on Gateway Boulevard South at US 62 (Paisano Drive) will prohibit trucks from making right turns at that intersection.

Beginning on Monday, January 13, 2020, trucks on southbound US 54 bound for the Bridge of the Americas will take Exit 20A (US 62/Paisano Drive), they must then turn left on Paisano, right on Boone Street, right on Delta Drive, right on Coles Street, and right on Paisano to access the Bridge of the Americas. Because of its proximity to Bowie High School, trucks will not be allowed to use San Marcial Street as part of the official detour route.

Northbound traffic leaving the Bridge of the Americas will not be impacted at this time.

Automobile traffic on southbound US 54 will not be impacted either. They will continue to access the Bridge of the Americas via Exit 20B (Interstate 110/Juárez, Mexico/Autos Only).

The City of El Paso International Bridges Department recommends motorists sign up for an E-Fast Pass which will help speed their crossing and qualify them for reduced toll rates for southbound crossings at the Stanton Street and Zaragoza Bridges. For more information on the City of El Paso’s E-Fast Pass program, call (915) 212-7540. Click here to apply.

Westbound Paisano Drive will be closed to all traffic between 2 am and 5 am on Monday morning to allow crews to place signs and barriers for the detour. This detour will remain in place for approximately 4-6 weeks.

Other Closures Scheduled Soon for I-10 Connect

Sunday, January 12, through Thursday, January 16, 2020

Nightly from 9 pm to 5 am

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

DETOURS: Eastbound traffic will turn left on Loop 478 (Copia Street), right on Gateway Boulevard East, and right on Raynolds street. Westbound traffic will use westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) and turn right on Loop 478 (Copia Street).

NOTE: Alameda will remain open to local traffic only except for the area immediately under US 54.

Crews will be placing columns for a new direct connector ramp.

Sunday, January 19, 2020

4 am to 2 pm

US 54 will be closed to all traffic between I-10 and Loop 375.

DETOURS: Southbound traffic on US 54 will detour via I-10 to Exit 23B (US 62/180/Paisano Drive/Chelsea Street).

Crews will be relocating an overhead electrical line.

I-10 Complete Closures To Be Rescheduled

Recently, complete closures of I-10 at US 54 were canceled due to cold weather. The closures were planned to allow for concrete work including placing a new concrete bridge deck over I-10. The closures will be rescheduled when temperatures allow. Click here to learn more from TxDOT experts about the role temperatures play in concrete work.

The Following Long-term Closures Will Continue

Ramps F and G, which connect I-10 to Juárez at the Spaghetti Bowl, remain detoured through northbound US 54 to Pershing Drive until further notice.

Ramp T, which connects Gateway Boulevard North to northbound US 54 north of US 62 (Paisano Drive), remains closed until further notice.

Both turnarounds under US 54 at US 62 (Paisano Drive) remain closed until further notice.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on US 54 between Loop 375 and Spur 601.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive).

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) at US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) between I-110 and US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp D, which connects southbound US 54 to eastbound I-10 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard South between Findley Avenue and US 62 (Paisano Drive) until further notice. Intermittent closures of the onramp which connects Gateway Boulevard East to eastbound I-10 at Loop 478 (Copia Street). Intermittent closures on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive). Intermittent closures on Gateway Boulevard West between Boone Street and Palm Street. Intermittent closures of Durazno Avenue, Rosa Avenue and Uva Street. Intermittent lane closures on Ramp H which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54.



Onramp and offramp closures may begin up to one hour earlier than stated times. All information is subject to change based upon weather and field conditions.