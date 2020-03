EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Wet roadways played a role in slowing traffic throughout the Borderland, including the closure of I-10 West near Downtown due to a jack-knifed semi-truck.

It happened around 11 p.m. on I-10 West under the Missouri Street bridge.

Emergency crews closed I-10 West at Cotton through Downtown as they worked to remove the truck.

It is expected to be cleared by 1 a.m.