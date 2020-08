EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are diverting traffic off I-10 West near the Spaghetti Bowl after an incident.

Police are on diverting drivers off I-10 West at Geronimo and Paisano Drive. One person was transported from the area with critical injuries.

Details are limited. Drivers should avoid I-10 West in the area, use Paisano Drive or Montana as alternate routes.