EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A series of early morning crashes involving jack-knifed semi-trucks has resulted in the closure of I-10 West in the Bassett area this morning.

According to police, special equipment has been brought in to handle a diesel spill that happened as a result of the crash on I-10 West at Paisano.

All Westbound traffic must exit at Geronimo or Airway. Expect the closure to be in place for several hours, police say.