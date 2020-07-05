1  of  5
Breaking News
I-10 West closed in Culberson County after deadly crash
38 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Doña Ana County
EPCSO investigating woman’s death at Socorro dialysis center
6 new virus deaths reported in Juárez in last 24-hours
Hospitalizations continue to climb in El Paso as city reports 260 additional cases

I-10 West closed in Culberson County after deadly crash

Traffic

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:
fatalcrash_generic_mgnonline_20150327031912

CULBERSON Co., Texas (KTSM) — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), they are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-10 in Culberson County.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. MST time on I-19 at mile marker 137. The crash involves only one vehicle, a light pickup, traveling west on I-10.

The westbound lanes of I-10 are closed and traffic is diverted around the scene at exit 137. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and be aware of emergency personnel in the area.

Additional information will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Fort Bliss honors America's birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Bliss honors America's birthday"

4th of July Protest for Vanessa Guillen

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th of July Protest for Vanessa Guillen"

Former El Paso doctor who was beloved by community passes away from COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former El Paso doctor who was beloved by community passes away from COVID-19"

Five UTEP student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Five UTEP student-athletes test positive for COVID-19"

Keg of beer dumped in the street as people protest for bars to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keg of beer dumped in the street as people protest for bars to reopen"

New Mexico COVID Update for Fourth of July

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Mexico COVID Update for Fourth of July"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link