I-10 West closed in Culberson County after deadly crash

CULBERSON Co., Texas (KTSM) — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), they are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-10 in Culberson County.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. MST time on I-19 at mile marker 137. The crash involves only one vehicle, a light pickup, traveling west on I-10.

The westbound lanes of I-10 are closed and traffic is diverted around the scene at exit 137. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and be aware of emergency personnel in the area.

Additional information will be released at a later time.