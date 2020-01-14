I-10 to be closed at US 54 for 8 hours Wednesday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Late night drivers need to be aware of an overnight closure that will shut down Interstate 10 in both directions Wednesday night.

The closure was originally scheduled for December but had to be postponed due to freezing temperatures.

Now I-10 will close at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night and not reopen until 5 a.m.

Here are more details according to TxDOT:

Date : Wednesday, January 15, 2020

: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 Time : 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Where : I-10 will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

: I-10 will be closed to all traffic at US 54. Detour : Eastbound and westbound traffic on I-10 will take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss), travel north on US 54 to Exit 22B (Pershing Drive), use the Pershing Turnaround, enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to eastbound I-10, westbound I-10 or Juárez.

: Eastbound and westbound traffic on I-10 will take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss), travel north on US 54 to Exit 22B (Pershing Drive), use the Pershing Turnaround, enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to eastbound I-10, westbound I-10 or Juárez. What: Crews will pour concrete for a bridge deck on the new direct connector ramp over I-10 linking southbound US 54 to the Bridge of the Americas.

Here is a look at other planned closures TxDOT has for later this week:

Sunday, January 19, 2020

4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

US 54 will be closed to all traffic between I-10 and Loop 375.

DETOUR: I-10 to Exit 23B (US 62/180/Paisano Drive/Chelsea Street) to US 54.

NOTE: Trucks bound from southbound US 54 to the Bridge of the Americas should follow the above detour, turn south on Boone Street and follow the marked US 62 truck detour.

Crews will be relocating an overhead electrical line.

Sunday, January 19, through Thursday, January 23, 2020

Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.