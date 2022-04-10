Officials have not released any information on victims of the wreck or their conditions.

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – An early-morning wreck closed a portion of I10, while the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

According to EPPD officials, the wreck happened shortly before 6 a.m., at the Hawkins on-ramp on I-10 East.

At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck, with one vehicle bursting into flames. Officials have not released any information on victims of the wreck or their conditions.

EPPD officials described the wreck as ‘serious.’

As a result of the wreck, EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigators were called in to investigate the crash, and remained on the scene, late into Sunday afternoon.

Traffic on I-10 East was being diverted at the Airway exit, and backup on both Gateway East and the freeway was heavy for hours.

TxDOT cameras show I-10 traffic being diverted to Airway exit, last updated 11:50 a.m.

