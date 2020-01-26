I-10 East closed in West El Paso for construction

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Motorists in West El Paso can expect to be detoured Sunday as TxDot Crews complete roadwork for the ongoing Mesa Park Project.

The closure is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday morning on I-10 East between Sunland Park to Schuster. Traffic is detoured in the area using the new Border Highway road to Spur 1966 Overpass where motorists can re-enter I-10 near UTEP.

Loop 375

Motorists traveling in the Lower Valley Loop 375 will also run into a detour as Loop 375 southbound is completely closed between North Loop to Alameda on Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The closure will repeat itself overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Sunday, Jan. 26 (complete closure)

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)

Loop 375 southbound complete closure between North Loop Drive to Alameda Avenue

Loop 375 southbound entrance ramp at North Loop Drive closed

Loop 375 southbound turnaround at North Loop Drive closed (frontage road)

Loop 375 southbound traffic will exit at Americas Avenue (Exit 45A) exit ramp

I-10 Direct Connector to Loop 375 southbound traffic will exit at North Loop Drive (Exit 45)

Loop 375 traffic detour westbound at North Loop Drive to Zaragoza Road then south on Zaragoza Road to Loop 375

Loop 375 traffic detour eastbound at North Loop Drive to Inglewood Drive then south to Alameda Avenue and west to Loop 375

Crews will be installing work zone striping

Monday, Jan. 27 (complete closure)

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)

Loop 375 southbound complete closure at North Loop Drive intersection and overpass

Loop 375 southbound traffic will exit at Americas Avenue (Exit 45A) exit ramp

I-10 Direct Connector to Loop 375 southbound traffic will exit at North Loop Drive (Exit 45)

Crews will be installing portable concrete traffic barrier and work zone striping

Tuesday, Jan. 28 through Wednesday, Jan. 29

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)

Loop 375 southbound right lane closure between North Loop Drive to Alameda Avenue

Americas Avenue southbound closure at North Loop Drive entrance ramp

Loop 375 traffic detour westbound at North Loop Drive to Zaragoza Road

Loop 375 traffic detour eastbound at North Loop Drive to Inglewood Drive

Crews will be installing portable concrete traffic barrier on entrance ramp and work zone striping

Additional Closures

TxDot also has several other closures and intermittent closures planned throughout the week as part of their three areas of construction through El Paso. For a full list of closures and landscape improvements, please see the links below.

