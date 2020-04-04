I-10 connectors take shape, daytime and nighttime closures continue

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Work continues on the I-10 Connect project, with projects in the Spaghetti Bowl and near Loop 375 where U.S. 54 intersects.

Daytime and nighttime closures are scheduled at two locations in the coming week.

El Pasoans can also take part in a virtual monthly I-10 Connect Project Community Meeting next week. The event will be streamed live beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7 at i10connectelpaso.com and facebook.com/i10connectep . Members of the public can submit questions about the project in advance by calling (855) 463-1010 or by emailing info@i10connectelpaso.com.

Questions submitted during the meeting will be answered as time permits. A recording of the meeting will be available on the Web site within 24 hours after the conclusion of the meeting.

Monday, April 6, through Friday, April 10

Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ramp N which connects eastbound Loop 375 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 59 (US 62/Paisano Drive/Cole Street), turn right on Gateway Boulevard North.

Crews will be working on bridge railings and drilled shafts

Wednesday, April 8, and Thursday, April 9

Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

DETOURS: Eastbound traffic will turn left on Loop 478 (Copia Street), right on Gateway Boulevard East, and right on Raynolds street. Westbound traffic will use westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) and turn right on Loop 478 (Copia Street).

NOTE: Alameda will remain open to local traffic only except for the area immediately under US 54.

Crews will be placing overhead bridge deck panels.

The following long-term closures will continue without interruption:

Ramps F and G, which connect I-10 to Juárez at the Spaghetti Bowl, remain detoured through northbound US 54 to Pershing Drive until further notice.

Interstate 110, the short freeway spur leading to and from the Bridge of the Americas, remains closed to northbound traffic until further notice.

The ramp from southbound US 54 to US 62 (Paisano Drive) remains closed until further notice.

Both turnarounds under US 54 at US 62 (Paisano Drive) remain closed until further notice. Intermittent closures on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive). Intermittent closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard West between Boone Street and Palm Street. Intermittent closures will be in place on Durazno Avenue, Rosa Avenue and Uva Street.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on US 54 between Loop 375 and Spur 601.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive).

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) at US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) between I-110 and US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp D, which connects southbound US 54 to eastbound I-10 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp H, which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54, until further notice.

Onramp and offramp closures may begin up to one hour earlier than stated times. All information is subject to change based upon weather and field conditions.