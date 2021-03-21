I-10 Connect lane closures for March 22-25

EL PASO, Texas — Eastbound and westbound Interstate 10 will be reduced to a single lane several nights next week as crews place signs and striping as part of the I-10 Connect Project. Motorists are encouraged to avoid travel in the area during the lane closures if possible.

On Monday, March 22, and Tuesday, March 23, from 9 pm to 5 am, westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Trowbridge Drive and Raynolds Street.

and to 5 am, westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Trowbridge Drive and Raynolds Street. On Tuesday, March 23, from 9 pm to 5 am, the on-ramp from US 62/180 (Paisano Drive) to westbound I-10 and the offramp from westbound I-10 to Raynolds Street will be closed to all traffic.

On Wednesday, March 24, from 9 pm to 5 am, eastbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Loop 478 (Copia Street) and Raynolds Street.

On Thursday, March 25, from 9 pm to 5 am, eastbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between US 62/180 (Paisano Drive) and Trowbridge Drive.

Elsewhere in the I-10 Connect Work Zone, several complete overnight and daytime closures are scheduled for electrical and sign work.

Monday, March 22, from 9am to 4pm

The off-ramp from westbound I-10 to Cotton Street will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 21 (Piedras Street).

Crews will be conducting electrical work.

Tuesday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 24, from 12am to 8am

Durazno Avenue will be closed to all traffic between Bowie Street and Uva Place.

DETOUR: Rosa Avenue.

Crews will be placing bridge deck panels.

Wednesday, March 24, from 9pm to 5am

The off-ramp from westbound I-10 to US 62/180 (Paisano Drive) will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 24 (Trowbridge Drive).

Crews will be conducting sign work.

Thursday, March 25, from 9pm to 5am

Southbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic at I-10.

DETOUR: Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/San Antonio). From I-10, take Exit 23B (US 62/180/Chelsea Street/Paisano Drive), turn right on Paisano, then turn left on Gateway Boulevard South to enter Loop 375.

Crews will be replacing overhead signs.

On-Going Closures Will Continue Without Interruption

Ramp H which connects eastbound I-10 to US 54 and Juárez remains closed until further notice.

Interstate 110, the short freeway spur leading to and from the Bridge of the Americas, remains closed to northbound traffic until further notice.

US 62 (Paisano Drive) remains closed to traffic in both directions between San Marcial Street and Gateway Boulevard South.

Gateway Boulevard East remains closed to thru traffic between Loop 478 (Copia Street) and Marr Street.

The ramp from southbound US 54 to US 62 (Paisano Drive) remains closed until further notice.

Both turnarounds under US 54 at US 62 (Paisano Drive) remains closed until further notice.

Intermittent closures on Durazno Avenue, Rosa Avenue and Uva Street.

Intermittent lane closures on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive).

Intermittent lane closures on Gateway Boulevard West between Boone Street and Palm Street.

Onramp and offramp closures may begin up to one hour earlier than stated times. All information is subject to change based upon weather and field conditions.