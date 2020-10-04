Fort Bliss confirms motorcyclist killed was soldier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Bliss confirmed the person killed in a crash on Wednesday in the Lower Valley was a soldier at the Post.

The crash happened on Gateway East at Giles (McRae) after a speeding car allegedly ran a red light and crashed into a motorcyclist. Fort Bliss confirmed the motorcyclist was Specialist Samuel D. Birmingham.

Spc. Birmingham was a 21-year-old unit supply specialist assigned to the 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. He was a native of Boron, California.

“Samuel was a treasured member of our team, a fast riser within the ranks and destined to be a leader within our Army. Sam, was a young man full of life with many friends here in the Bandit Battalion,” Lt. Col. Salvador Zuniga, 1-37 Battalion Commander said.

“Our thoughts are with his Family and Friends in the time of their grief and we will do our best to honor his service and his memory in the coming days.”

Birmingham’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon.