EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police’s Special Traffic Investigation Unit is at a crash scene that happened early Saturday morning in Northeast El Paso.

According to police, the crash happened on Railroad Drive between Falcon and Threadgill Avenue at 2:57 a.m. Emergency dispatchers tell KTSM there were no transports from the crash, which is an indication there was likely a death at the scene.

Expect closures along Railroad between Threadgill and Falcon to last through the afternoon.