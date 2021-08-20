EPPD investigating deadly Northeast crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A fatal single-vehicle crash is under investigation in Northeast El Paso on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:23 a.m. near the intersection of McCombs Street and Gateway South. The crash involved one vehicle that rolled into the desert area off of Gateway South. According to emergency dispatch, there were no additional transports from the scene.

The El Paso Police Department has closed Gateway South near the intersection as they investigate the crash. Motorists should expect the closure to last several hours.

