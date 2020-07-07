EPPD identifies woman killed in Loop 375 crash

1  of  2
by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EL Paso Police identified the woman killed after slamming into a stopped semi-truck on Loop 375 near the Zaragoza Port of Entry last week.

Elisa Triste, 54, of Clint died after police say she drove into the back of a 2010 Freightliner semi-truck driven by a 19-year-old from Juarez.

According to police, it happened at 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 2. EPPD says the truck at a complete stop on Loop 375 east approaching the Zaragoza exit. Triste was also traveling eastbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu and weaved into Neri’s lane, slamming into the back of the truck. Triste was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told EPPD Triste was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic before hitting the truck. Investigators say driver inattention, speed, and alcohol are all contributing factors.

This is the 43rd deadly traffic crash of 2020 compared to 32 this time last year.

