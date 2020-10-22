El Paso man killed in crash outside of Odessa

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 30-year-old El Paso man was killed in a car crash Wednesday night on FM 181, about 30 minutes northwest of Odessa.

Two others died in the crash, in addition to 30-year-old Glenn Juarez of El Paso, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said that a 2012 GMC Terrain driven by Marlene A. Olivas, 25, of Odessa, was traveling south on FM 181. For an unknown reason, Olivas’ car crossed the center stripe, driving on the wrong side of the road.

Olivas’ car sideswiped a car and a tractor-trailer semi before colliding head-on with the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado that Juarez was driving.

Olivas, along with 9-month-old Magdaly A. Olivas, who was a passenger in her car, and Juarez, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The first car that Olivas sideswiped was driven by a man from Santa Teresa, N.M., who was not injured.

