El Paso Police name man killed in semi-truck crash that shut down I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police released the name of the man who was killed when his semi-truck crashed at the Downtown underpass Wednesday morning.

Harjot Singh Goraya, 32, died when he lost control of his 2019 Freightliner semi-truck at about 12:54 a.m. on I-10 West near the Mesa exit ramp, an El Paso Police Department news release said.





Police said the vehicle veered off the lanes and collided with the overpass support columns. Goraya died at the scene from his injuries.

“The road was wet from earlier rainfall but investigators have not yet determined how Goraya lost control of the vehicle,” an El Paso Police Department news release said.

Westbound traffic was shut down until about 10 a.m. as the scene was cleared.