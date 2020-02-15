El Paso man killed in Pecos-area crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was killed in a crash Monday after Tx DPS investigators say the driver of an oncoming truck fell asleep and hit him head-on.

Horacio Acosta-Ramirez, 37, of El Paso was killed in the crash that happed in Barstow, Texas — just north of Pecos — on February 10 around 7:30 a.m. The passenger in his truck was also killed in the crash.

According to DPS, Acosta-Ramirez was driving a 2019 Nissan Titan west on Business I-20 when a 2017 Ford F-250 driven by Matthew McKenzie, 22, of Canton, Mississippi was driving east. Investigators believe McKenzie fell asleep, crossing the center stripe, hitting the Nissan head-on.

Acosta-Ramirez and his passenger, Rene M. Cruz, 55, of Odessa were both killed at the scene.

McKenzie, along with three other passengers in the F-250, all suffered non-incapacitating injuries and were transported to Reeves County Hospital or Medical Center Hospital in Odessa. The passengers in McKenzie’s vehicles all had listed addresses in Arkansas or Mississippi.