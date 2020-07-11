El Paso Electric work will close North Loop Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Electric is working to replace transmission lines and complete wire-crossings in the Mission Valley area along North Loop Drive between Lee Trevino and Pendale this weekend.

The complete road closure will go into effect Sunday morning at 6 a.m. and will reopen at 1 p.m. El Paso Police will be assisting with traffic closures and allowing local-access to residents and businesses.

CLOSURE INFORMATION

EAST and WEST BOUND: North Loop Drive will be closed in both directions.

North Loop Drive will be closed in both directions. Residents and businesses along North Loop Drive between Lee Trevino and Pendale Drives will continue to have access.

DETOUR INFORMATION