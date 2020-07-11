El Paso Electric work will close North Loop Sunday morning

1  of  2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Electric is working to replace transmission lines and complete wire-crossings in the Mission Valley area along North Loop Drive between Lee Trevino and Pendale this weekend.

The complete road closure will go into effect Sunday morning at 6 a.m. and will reopen at 1 p.m. El Paso Police will be assisting with traffic closures and allowing local-access to residents and businesses.

CLOSURE INFORMATION

  • EAST and WEST BOUND: North Loop Drive will be closed in both directions.
  • Residents and businesses along North Loop Drive between Lee Trevino and Pendale Drives will continue to have access.

DETOUR INFORMATION

  • Thru traffic that typically uses North Loop Drive to travel east or west are encouraged to use Castner Drive to travel between Lee Trevino and Pendale Drives.

