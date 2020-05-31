El Paso Electric closes Pendale Road for electrical work

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso Electric (EPE) will be replacing transmission lines and completing several wire crossings in the Mission Valley area of El Paso along Pendale Road between Roseway and North Loop Drives.
For the safety of the public, EPE will require a three-day road closure to all thru traffic along Pendale Road between Roseway and North Loop from Monday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 3, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Local traffic for residents and businesses along Pendale Road within this closure will only have entry and egress from Roseway Dr.
CLOSURE INFORMATION
- NORTH and SOUTH BOUND: Pendale Rd. in both directions will be completely closed to all thru traffic.
- Residents and businesses along Pendale Rd. between Roseway and North Loop Drives will need to enter and exit via Roseway Dr.
- Southbound intersection of Pendale Rd. and North Loop Dr. is completely closed to all traffic.
DETOUR INFORMATION
- Thru traffic that typically uses Pendale Rd. to travel north or south are encouraged to use N. Zaragoza Road to travel between Roseway and North Loop Drives.