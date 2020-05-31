El Paso Electric closes Pendale Road for electrical work

FILE – In this Nov. 26, 2018, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric lineman works to repair a power line in fire-ravaged Paradise, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is willing to throw the state’s major utilities a financial lifeline in the face of expensive wildfires — but only if they agree to concessions including tying executive compensation to safety performance. A proposal unveiled Friday, June 21, 2019, by Newsom’s office aims to stabilize California’s investor-owned utilities and protect wildfire victims as the state faces increasingly destructive blazes, often caused by utility equipment. Pacific Gas & Electric Corp., the largest of the state’s three investor-owned utilities, filed for bankruptcy in January as it stared down tens of billions of dollars in potential costs fires it started, including the fire last November that killed 85 people. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso Electric (EPE) will be replacing transmission lines and completing several wire crossings in the Mission Valley area of El Paso along Pendale Road between Roseway and North Loop Drives.

For the safety of the public, EPE will require a three-day road closure to all thru traffic along Pendale Road between Roseway and North Loop from Monday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 3, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Local traffic for residents and businesses along Pendale Road within this closure will only have entry and egress from Roseway Dr.

CLOSURE INFORMATION

NORTH and SOUTH BOUND: Pendale Rd. in both directions will be completely closed to all thru traffic.

Southbound intersection of Pendale Rd. and North Loop Dr. is completely closed to all traffic.

DETOUR INFORMATION