Eastlake widening project continues

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Roadwork along Eastlake Boulevard in the Horizon area is nothing new to residents. However, this week, construction will move along to a new stage in the process which could catch some drivers off-guard.
Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes and plan for additional time to reach their destinations.
July 19 ( 6 a.m. to late afternoon)
- The roadway switch is for the concrete paving roadway work needed on the Northeast corner of Darrington Drive and Eastlake Blvd. Traveling motorists encouraged to find alternative routes during temporary closures.
July 16 to July 31 – Lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Northbound Eastlake Blvd. – Contractor shall continue with Temporary Lane Closures on Eastlake Boulevard from Rojas intersection to Darrington Drive.
Temporary lane closures necessary to work on Hike & Bike Trail on Northbound Eastlake Blvd
July 19 – 6 a.m.
- J.D Abrams crews will start the concrete paving roadway work on the Northeast corner of Darrington Drive and Eastlake Blvd, once switch is complete.