Eastlake widening project continues

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Some Lower Valley residents say their street has been in need of improvements for too long, but the City said it doesn't have the funding yet to fix a portion of it.

"We've waited for at least 30 years to see if they would improve it, and they're saying they're going to improve it in the next couple of years so hopefully we'll get some results. That would be nice," a resident told KTSM.

Some residents who have been living in the neighborhood for decades said they've been waiting a long time to see improvements on New Haven Dr. between Roseway Dr. and Sargent Ln.

"It's always been very narrow. You can't get two cars to go through here at a time. Sometimes because there are cars parked. So you have to wait until the other traffic moves out of the way," a resident shared.

The city's Capital Improvement Department said reconstruction for New Haven Dr. was part of the 2013 certificates of obligation for street infrastructure.

However, at that time, there was only funding available to complete one portion of the street, leaving the rest the same as its been.

"When we put the lists of streets to be done together, it was done in a very short period and amount of time. There was only a certain amount of amid funding," Jerry DeMuro, Assistant Director with Capital Improvement, said, "So it would up in certain cases not having complete streets reconstructed all at the same time."