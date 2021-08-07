Doniphan Drive near Sunland Park Drive to temporarily close starting Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — BNSF Railway will repair train tracks near the intersection of Doniphan Drive and Sunland Park Drive, which will temporarily close Doniphan starting Monday.

Doniphan will be closed in both directions from Sunland Park to Racetrack Drive for about two to three days, according to the city of El Paso.

Detour and closure schedule may be slightly modified to allow for unforeseen events or weather conditions. Proper traffic control measures and signage will be in place to direct drivers.

Motorists are asked to follow all detour routes or use alternate routes while the work is in progress.

