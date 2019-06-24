Crash with serious injuries on Montana

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A crash this morning on Montana Avenue in Far East El Paso sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuires, police said.
The crash happened just after 4 a.m. Monday at Montana and Justice. Police said in an alert that one person was transported and the Westbound lanes were closed as traffic investigators worked on the scene.
The Special Traffic Investigations unit is working the case.
This is a developing story and KTSM will update it if more information is made available.