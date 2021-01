EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –El Paso Police are investigating a serious crash on Loop 375 (Transmountain) near the Resler exit.

The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Saturday and one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. All westbound lanes of Loop 375 must exit at Paseo Del Norte/Plexxar until further notice.

This story will be updated.