EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UPDATE: One person was taken from the scene of the crash with minor injuries. Police are working to reopen I-10 to traffic as of 12:35 p.m.

EARLIER

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving multiple motorcycles on I-10 West at Mesa.

Medical crews are still on the scene and it is unknown if there are any serious injuries. Motorists can expect delays on I-10 West.

This is a developing story.