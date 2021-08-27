Crash closes road at Montana East and Lee Trevino

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash at the intersection of Montana East and Lee Trevino Drive in East El Paso caused the main lanes to close on Friday morning.

According to dispatchers, one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash is estimated to be closed for about two hours.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

