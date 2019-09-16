Construction Closures: September 16-22, 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As bridges around the I-10 Connect Project begin taking shape, motorists will encounter a handful of overnight closures on Interstate 10, US 62 (Paisano Drive), US 54 and SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) in the coming week.

Monday, September 16

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Alameda closed to all traffic at US-54 Eastbound traffic will turn left on Loop 478 (Copia Street), right on Gateway Boulevard East, and left on Raynolds street. Westbound traffic will use westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) and turn right on Loop 478 (Copia Street).

9 p.m. – 6 a.m. – US-54 North from Hondo Pass to Transmountain Overpass and US-54 South off-ramp at Loop 375 and re-enter at Loop 375.

9 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Hawkins Exit closed and Gateway East closed at Eastside Rd..

Tuesday, September 17

9 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Hunter/Viscount intersection closed for bridge painting.

Wednesday, September 18

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Southbound US-54 closed at I-10 DETOUR: From US 54, take Exit 21B (I-10 East/Van Horn); From I-10, take Exit 23B (US 62/180/Paisano Drive/Chelsea Street); turn right on Paisano to re-join US 54 near the El Paso Zoo.

9 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Hunter/Viscount intersection closed for bridge painting.

Thursday, September 19

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Southbound US-54 closed at I-10 DETOUR: From US 54, take Exit 21B (I-10 East/Van Horn); From I-10, take Exit 23B (US 62/180/Paisano Drive/Chelsea Street); turn right on Paisano to re-join US 54 near the El Paso Zoo.

9 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Hunter/Viscount intersection closed for bridge painting.

Friday, September 20

No major closures listed

Saturday, September 21

No major closures listed

Long-Term Closure of Ramps to Juarez

Ramp F which connects westbound I-10 to Juárez is now closed to all traffic. This closure will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. In the coming weeks, Ramp G which connects eastbound I-10 to Juárez will close, too.

Traffic seeking to access Juárez from westbound I-10 at the Spaghetti Bowl will use the following detour: Take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss); instead of going south to Juárez, follow northbound US 54. Take Exit 23 (Cassidy Road), then take Exit 22B (Pershing Drive). Use the newly widened turnaround at Pershing to enter southbound US 54. Continue on southbound US 54 and follow the signs to Juárez.

Commercial trucks should be mindful that they are prohibited from using many city streets adjacent to the detour route. The official detour has been designed to minimize traffic signals and includes newly widened portions to better accommodate truck traffic. However, motorists should consider using other international bridges to cross into Ciudad Juárez.