Construction Closures: October 6-12, 2019

EL PASO, Texas — In addition to the projects below, east-west traffic on Paisano and Alameda will be detoured overnight most of this week.
Spall Repair Project
Monday, October 7 through Thursday, October 10
9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)
- Three left lanes IH-10 Eastbound from Geronimo to Airways
- Three left lanes IH-10 Eastbound from Hawkins to McRae
- Crews will be repairing spalled concrete in the area
IH-10 Illumination Project
Through Friday, October 4
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- IH-10 Westbound right lane between Geronimo and Airway closed.
IH-10 Ramp Improvements – Phase 2
Monday, Oct 7 through Friday, Oct 11
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Turnarounds on Gateway East & West at Viscount/Hunter will be closed.
Monday, October 7
9 p.m.- 5 a.m. (Night)
- Gateway East will be closed at Eastside Road.
- Detour Right on Eastside; Left on Industrial straight past Hawkins; and, Left on Tony Lama onto Gateway East.
Monday, October 21 through Monday, November 11
- Hawkins at Gateway east intersection will be closed.
- No through traffic north or southbound at the intersection.
- Gateway east traffic will continue east on the gateway or turn south on to Hawkins.
- Northbound traffic on Hawkins will turn right onto Gateway east.
- Southbound traffic on Hawkins will turn left onto Gateway east
Guardrail Repair Project
Monday, October 7
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- IH-10 Westbound left lane closure under Sunland Park Overpass.
- Right lane closure IH-10 Westbound at North Mesa Exit 11 off-ramp
Tuesday, October 8
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- IH-10 Westbound right lane closure including Exit 0 between Vinton and Anthony.
Wednesday October 9
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway North right lane closure between Pershing and Cassidy
Thursday, October 10
9 p.m. to 4 am. (Night)
- Right lane closure on IH-10 west from Dallas to Mesa Exit including Mesa Exit Ramp.
Mall Braided Ramps Project
Sunday, Oct. 6 through Thursday, Oct. 10 (complete closure)
9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)
- Gateway Boulevard eastbound to westbound turnaround at Hawkins Boulevard closed
- Gateway Boulevard westbound to eastbound turnaround at Hawkins Boulevard closed
- Complete closure of northbound and southbound lanes at Hawkins Boulevard underpass
- Crews will be power-washing and painting underneath the bridge
Zaragoza/Montwood Improvement Project
Through Friday, Oct. 11 (complete closure)
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Joe Battle Boulevard southbound complete closure at Lyman Dutton Circle
- Crews will be reconstructing roadway