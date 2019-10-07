Construction Closures: October 6-12, 2019

EL PASO, Texas — In addition to the projects below, east-west traffic on Paisano and Alameda will be detoured overnight most of this week.

Spall Repair Project

Monday, October 7 through Thursday, October 10

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

Three left lanes IH-10 Eastbound from Geronimo to Airways

Three left lanes IH-10 Eastbound from Hawkins to McRae

Crews will be repairing spalled concrete in the area

IH-10 Illumination Project

Through Friday, October 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

IH-10 Westbound right lane between Geronimo and Airway closed.

IH-10 Ramp Improvements – Phase 2

Monday, Oct 7 through Friday, Oct 11

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Turnarounds on Gateway East & West at Viscount/Hunter will be closed.

Monday, October 7

9 p.m.- 5 a.m. (Night)

Gateway East will be closed at Eastside Road.

Detour Right on Eastside; Left on Industrial straight past Hawkins; and, Left on Tony Lama onto Gateway East.

Monday, October 21 through Monday, November 11

Hawkins at Gateway east intersection will be closed.

No through traffic north or southbound at the intersection.

Gateway east traffic will continue east on the gateway or turn south on to Hawkins.

Northbound traffic on Hawkins will turn right onto Gateway east.

Southbound traffic on Hawkins will turn left onto Gateway east

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, October 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

IH-10 Westbound left lane closure under Sunland Park Overpass.

Right lane closure IH-10 Westbound at North Mesa Exit 11 off-ramp

Tuesday, October 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

IH-10 Westbound right lane closure including Exit 0 between Vinton and Anthony.

Wednesday October 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North right lane closure between Pershing and Cassidy

Thursday, October 10

9 p.m. to 4 am. (Night)

Right lane closure on IH-10 west from Dallas to Mesa Exit including Mesa Exit Ramp.

Mall Braided Ramps Project

Sunday, Oct. 6 through Thursday, Oct. 10 (complete closure)

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)

Gateway Boulevard eastbound to westbound turnaround at Hawkins Boulevard closed

Gateway Boulevard westbound to eastbound turnaround at Hawkins Boulevard closed

Complete closure of northbound and southbound lanes at Hawkins Boulevard underpass

Crews will be power-washing and painting underneath the bridge

Zaragoza/Montwood Improvement Project

Through Friday, Oct. 11 (complete closure)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.