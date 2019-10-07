Construction Closures: October 6-12, 2019

EL PASO, Texas — In addition to the projects below, east-west traffic on Paisano and Alameda will be detoured overnight most of this week.

Spall Repair Project

Monday, October 7 through Thursday, October 10
9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

  • Three left lanes IH-10 Eastbound from Geronimo to Airways
  • Three left lanes IH-10 Eastbound from Hawkins to McRae
  • Crews will be repairing spalled concrete in the area

IH-10 Illumination Project

Through Friday, October 4
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • IH-10 Westbound right lane between Geronimo and Airway closed.

IH-10 Ramp Improvements – Phase 2

Monday, Oct 7 through Friday, Oct 11
9 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • Turnarounds on Gateway East & West at Viscount/Hunter will be closed.

Monday, October 7
9 p.m.- 5 a.m. (Night)

  • Gateway East will be closed at Eastside Road.
  • Detour Right on Eastside; Left on Industrial straight past Hawkins; and, Left on Tony Lama onto Gateway East.

Monday, October 21 through Monday, November 11

  • Hawkins at Gateway east intersection will be closed.
  • No through traffic north or southbound at the intersection.
  • Gateway east traffic will continue east on the gateway or turn south on to Hawkins.
  • Northbound traffic on Hawkins will turn right onto Gateway east.
  • Southbound traffic on Hawkins will turn left onto Gateway east

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, October 7
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • IH-10 Westbound left lane closure under Sunland Park Overpass.
  • Right lane closure IH-10 Westbound at North Mesa Exit 11 off-ramp

Tuesday, October 8
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • IH-10 Westbound right lane closure including Exit 0 between Vinton and Anthony.

Wednesday October 9
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Gateway North right lane closure between Pershing and Cassidy

Thursday, October 10
9 p.m. to 4 am. (Night)

  • Right lane closure on IH-10 west from Dallas to Mesa Exit including Mesa Exit Ramp.

Mall Braided Ramps Project

Sunday, Oct. 6 through Thursday, Oct. 10 (complete closure)

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)

  • Gateway Boulevard eastbound to westbound turnaround at Hawkins Boulevard closed
  • Gateway Boulevard westbound to eastbound turnaround at Hawkins Boulevard closed
  • Complete closure of northbound and southbound lanes at Hawkins Boulevard underpass
  • Crews will be power-washing and painting underneath the bridge

Zaragoza/Montwood Improvement Project

Through Friday, Oct. 11 (complete closure)
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Joe Battle Boulevard southbound complete closure at Lyman Dutton Circle
  • Crews will be reconstructing roadway

