Construction Closures: October 27 – November 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans should prepare for two major closures overnight Sunday into Monday morning. One affecting traffic in East El Paso and the other in Northeast El Paso.

There will be a complete closure of US-54 North as part of a widening and illumination project. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Sunday night through 5 a.m. Monday morning. At the same time, there will be a complete closure of I-10 West between Hawkins and Airway as part of the braided ramps project.

The list of remaining closures can be found below:

Spall Repair Project

Monday, Oct. 28 through Thursday, Oct. 31

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (nightly)

Three left lanes IH-10 Eastbound from Stanton to Wyoming.

Three left lanes IH-10 Eastbound from Cotton to Geronimo.

Crews will be repairing spalled concrete in the area.

Rockwall Repair

Monday, Oct. 28 through Friday, Nov. 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West left lane closure between Hawkins and Airway.

I-10 Westbound right shoulder closure between Hawkins and Airway.

Crews will be repairing rock wall in the area.

I-10 Ramp Improvements – Phase 2

Monday, Oct. 28

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. (night)

Hawkins exit ramp closed and Gateway Boulevard East closed at Eastside Road.

Detour through Eastside Road to Industrial to Hawkins, and back onto Gateway Boulevard East.

Hawkins underpass will be closed. No through traffic north or south.

Monday, Oct. 28 through Friday, Nov. 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Right lane closed on Gateway Boulevard West at Hawkins.

Right lane closed on Hawkins southbound to Gateway Boulevard West.

Crews will be working on traffic signals at Hawkins.

Monday, Oct. 21 to Monday, Nov. 4

Right turn lane on Gateway Boulevard East to Hawkins southbound will be closed for two weeks.

Crews will be working on a water line.

Monday, Oct. 28 through Monday, Nov. 18

Hawkins at Gateway Boulevard East intersection will be closed.

No through traffic north or southbound at the intersection.

Gateway Boulevard East traffic will continue east on the gateway or turn south on to Hawkins.

Northbound traffic on Hawkins will turn right onto Gateway Boulevard East.

Southbound traffic on Hawkins will turn left onto Gateway Boulevard East.

US 54 Widening and Illumination Project

Sunday, Oct. 27

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (night)

Complete closure Northbound on US 54.

All traffic will exit on Diana exit and re-enter on Loop 375 on-ramp.

Monday, Oct. 28

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (night)

Complete closure southbound on US 54.

All traffic will exit Diana off-ramp and re-enter on Diana on-ramp.

I-10 Connect

Monday, Oct. 28, through Thursday, Oct. 31Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Gateway Boulevard East will be closed to all traffic adjacent to Lincoln Park.

DETOUR: Enter eastbound I-10 at Loop 478 (Copia Street).

Crews will be working on concrete columns.

Monday, Oct. 29, through Wednesday, Oct. 30Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On-ramp from Loop 478 (Copia Street) to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Enter eastbound I-10 at Raynolds Street.

Crews will be working on concrete columns.

Monday, Oct. 28, through Wednesday, Oct. 30Nightly, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Gateway Boulevard North will be closed to all traffic between US 62 (Paisano Drive) and SH 20 (Alameda Avenue).

DETOUR: Enter northbound US 54 through I-110.

Crews will be working on a new overhead bridge.

Thursday, Nov. 18 p.m. to 5 a.m.

US 62 (Paisano Drive) will be closed to all traffic between Gateway Boulevard North and Gateway Boulevard South.

Ramp V which connects southbound US 54 to Paisano will be closed to all traffic.

DETOURS: Westbound traffic will turn right on Gateway Boulevard North, left on SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) and left on Loop 478 (Copia Street), before returning to US 62 (Paisano Drive). Eastbound traffic will turn right on San Marcial Street, left on Delta Drive, and left on Boone Street before returning to US 62 (Paisano Drive).

Crews will be working on the bridge deck.

Mall Braided Ramps Project

Sunday, Oct. 27 (complete closure)

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)

I-10 westbound complete closure between Hawkins Boulevard and Airway Boulevard

Traffic will exit at Hawkins Boulevard and re-enter at Airway Boulevard

Crews will be striping

Monday, Oct. 28 (complete closure)

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)

I-10 eastbound complete closure between Airway Boulevard and Hawkins Boulevard

Traffic will exit at Airway Boulevard and re-enter at Hawkins Boulevard

Crews will be striping

Tuesday, Oct. 29 (complete closure)

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)

I-10 westbound complete closure between Hawkins Boulevard and Airway Boulevard

Traffic will exit at Hawkins Boulevard and re-enter at Airway Boulevard

Crews will be striping

District Wide Striping Project

Through Wednesday, Nov. 01

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.