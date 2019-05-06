Construction Closures: May 5-9, 2019

The following roadways will close this week due to construction of various TxDOT projects:

Sunday, May 5 and Monday, May 6 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

Southbound US 54 south of US 62 (Paisano Drive) will be closed to all traffic. Detours: Traffic bound from southbound US 54 to eastbound Loop 375 will take Exit 20A (US 62/Paisano Drive), continue on Gateway Boulevard South, then enter eastbound Loop 375. Traffic bound from southbound US 54 to westbound Loop 375 will take Exit 20A (US 62/Paisano Drive), turn right on Paisano, continue 1.7 miles and enter Loop 375 via Coles Street.

south of US 62 (Paisano Drive) will be closed to all traffic.

Monday, May 6 through Thursday, May 9 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)