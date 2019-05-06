Construction Closures: May 5-9, 2019

The following roadways will close this week due to construction of various TxDOT projects:
Sunday, May 5 and Monday, May 6 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)
- Southbound US 54 south of US 62 (Paisano Drive) will be closed to all traffic.
- Detours: Traffic bound from southbound US 54 to eastbound Loop 375 will take Exit 20A (US 62/Paisano Drive), continue on Gateway Boulevard South, then enter eastbound Loop 375. Traffic bound from southbound US 54 to westbound Loop 375 will take Exit 20A (US 62/Paisano Drive), turn right on Paisano, continue 1.7 miles and enter Loop 375 via Coles Street.
Monday, May 6 through Thursday, May 9 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
- I-10 westbound will close completely between the Sunland Park exit ramp and the Sunland Park entrance ramp.
- Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Sunland Park (exit 13). Follow the detour signs to re-enter I-10 West at the next ramp.