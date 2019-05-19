Construction Closures: May 20-24, 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The following portions of I-10 and other roadways will close this week due to construction of various TxDOT projects:
Until Monday, May 20 at 6 a.m.
- I-10 West will close completely between Executive and Mesa.
- Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Executive Center (exit 16), follow Executive Center Boulevard to North Mesa Street (SH 20), then follow North Mesa Street (SH 20) toward the North Mesa entrance ramp to re-enter the main lanes of I-10 West.
- US 85 at McNutt Road will close.
- The Racetrack Drive entrance ramp to US 85 westbound will close.
- All Sunland Park westbound ramps will close.
- The turnaround bridges at Sunland Park Drive will close.
- The Resler westbound exit ramp will close.
- The Schuster westbound entrance ramp to I-10 West will close.
Tuesday, May 21 through Thursday, May 23 (9 p.m. to 4 p.m.)
- The left lane on Paisano Drive (US 85) – in front of the auto dealerships – will close starting at Sunland Park Drive.
- The turnaround bridge, westbound to eastbound, at Sunland Park Drive will close.
Sunday, May 19, and Monday, May 20 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)
- Mainlanes of southbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic between the Pershing Drive underpass and Interstate 10.
- Detour: All southbound traffic on US 54 will take Exit 21B (I-10 West/Las Cruces). All traffic bound from US 54 to I-10 will enter westbound I-10 at which point they can continue west or take Exit 20 (Cotton Street), turn left on Cotton, and left on eastbound I-10. To continue on southbound US 54, traffic will take Exit 21C (Montana Avenue), continue on Gateway Boulevard South, and re-enter southbound US 54 south of Yandell Drive.
Wednesday, May 22, and Thursday, May 23 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)
- All lanes of southbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic south of Spur 601.
- Detour: All traffic on southbound US 54 must take Exit 22 (Pershing Drive/Fort Bliss), then take the Pershing Drive/Altura Avenue exit, continue on Gateway Boulevard South, and re-enter US 54 north of Pershing Drive.
- All traffic bound from westbound Spur 601 to US 54 will go northbound on US 54; traffic seeking to head south will take Exit 25 (Ellerthorpe Avenue) and U-turn.