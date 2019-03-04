Construction Closures: March 3-7, 2019

Traffic

by: TxDOT

Posted: / Updated:
TRAFFIC ALERT_1550888370316.JPG.jpg

The following roadways will close this week due to construction:

Go10 Project

Monday, March 4 and Tuesday, March 5 (9 am to 4 pm)

  • The right lane of I-10 Westbound will be closed for approximately 1,300 feet starting at approximately mile marker 15 (the Top Golf area). Note: This lane closure will reduce I-10 Westbound from three lanes to two lanes.

I-10 Connect Project

Sunday, March 3 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

  • Ramp N which connects eastbound Loop 375 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic. 
  • Lane restrictions will be in place on northbound US 54 at US 62 (Paisano Drive).

Monday, March 4, 2019, 9pm to 5am:

  • Ramp N which connects eastbound Loop 375 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.
  • Ramp O which connects westbound Loop 375 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic. 

Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 9pm to 5am:

  • Ramp R which connects westbound Loop 375 to Gateway North Boulevard will be closed to all traffic
  • Ramp T which connected Gateway North Boulevard to US 54 will be closed to all traffic.
  • Lane restrictions will be in place on Gateway North Boulevard.

Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 9pm to 5am:

  • The ramp which connects Gateway North Boulevard to eastbound I-110 will be closed to all traffic.

Thursday, March 7, 2019, 9pm to 5am:

  • Ramp T which connects Gateway North Boulevard to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.
  • Lane restrictions will be in place on northbound US 54 at US 62 (Paisano Drive).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story