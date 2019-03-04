Construction Closures: March 3-7, 2019

The following roadways will close this week due to construction:
Go10 Project
Monday, March 4 and Tuesday, March 5 (9 am to 4 pm)
- The right lane of I-10 Westbound will be closed for approximately 1,300 feet starting at approximately mile marker 15 (the Top Golf area). Note: This lane closure will reduce I-10 Westbound from three lanes to two lanes.
I-10 Connect Project
Sunday, March 3 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)
- Ramp N which connects eastbound Loop 375 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.
- Lane restrictions will be in place on northbound US 54 at US 62 (Paisano Drive).
Monday, March 4, 2019, 9pm to 5am:
- Ramp N which connects eastbound Loop 375 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.
- Ramp O which connects westbound Loop 375 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.
Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 9pm to 5am:
- Ramp R which connects westbound Loop 375 to Gateway North Boulevard will be closed to all traffic
- Ramp T which connected Gateway North Boulevard to US 54 will be closed to all traffic.
- Lane restrictions will be in place on Gateway North Boulevard.
Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 9pm to 5am:
- The ramp which connects Gateway North Boulevard to eastbound I-110 will be closed to all traffic.
Thursday, March 7, 2019, 9pm to 5am:
- Ramp T which connects Gateway North Boulevard to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.
- Lane restrictions will be in place on northbound US 54 at US 62 (Paisano Drive).