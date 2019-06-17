Construction Closures: June 16-20, 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The following portions of I-10 and other nearby roadways will close this week due to the construction of various TxDOT projects.

Until Monday at 6 a.m.

I-10 East will close completely between North Mesa Street (SH 20) and Executive Center Blvd. Detour: Motorists traveling on I-10 East will exit at North Mesa (exit 11), then follow North Mesa Street (SH 20) to Executive Center Blvd. Motorists may re-enter I-10 East using the Executive Center entrance ramp.

I-10 West will close completely between Executive Center Blvd and Redd Road. Detour: Motorists traveling on I-10 West will exit at Executive Center (exit 16), follow Executive Center Blvd to North Mesa Street (SH 20), then follow the detour signs along North Mesa Street (SH 20).

The CD lanes both directions will close.

The Resler flyover entrance ramp to I-10 East will close.

All Sunland Park entrance ramps to I-10 West and to I-10 East will close.

Paisano Drive (US 85) – in front of the auto dealerships – will close at Sunland Park Drive.

Both westbound US 85 overpasses, which lead to the Sunland Park area, will close at McNutt Road.

Monday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 18 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

I-10 East will close completely at the Sunland Park exit ramp. Detour: Motorists will exit at Sunland Park (exit 13) and follow the CD lanes to re-enter I-10 East.



Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

North Mesa Street (SH 20) – in the westbound direction – will close completely between Remcon Circle and South Desert Boulevard.

North Mesa Street (SH 20) – in the eastbound direction – will close completely between Osborne Drive and North Desert Boulevard.

Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 20 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)