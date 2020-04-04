California truck driver killed on I-10 near Deming

DEMING, NM (KTSM) — A California truck driver died Thursday morning after rolling his big rig near Demming.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, April 2 on I-10 near mile marker 96, east of Deming. New Mexico State Police say a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck was driving Westbound on I-10 when for unknown reasons, the driver left the roadway, hit the median and rolled onto its side.

Nonamegiven Amit, 27, of Fresno, California was driving the truck and was ejected at the scene. He was pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator. A 26-year-old passenger sustained unknown injuries and was transported to a local hospital by emergency workers.

NMSP say alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash and they believe Amit was not properly using a seatbelt. Their investigation is ongoing.