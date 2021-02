EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle was involved in a rollover crash on Paisano Drive near Sunland Park Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at 7:53 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of Paisano Drive near Doniphan. Emergency dispatchers tell KTSM no one was injured in the crash.

KTSM has reached out to the Border Patrol for additional information. This story will be updated.