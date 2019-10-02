Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Lower Valley crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a serious crash involving a bicyclist that was struck by a car in the Lower Valley.

It happened at 2:06 a.m. at the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Fresno Drive near the former Cadwallader Elementary School.

Details are limited, but emergency dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. El Paso Police confirm that their Special Traffic Investigation Unit is being dispatched to investigate.

Police have not said how long the intersection will be closed for the investigation.