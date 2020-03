EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigation Unit is on the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Northeast El Paso.

It happened before 11 p.m. in the 10400 block of Dyer Street, north of Sun Valley Drive. Police say at least one person was killed in the incident.

Investigators closed north and southbound traffic on Dyer Street near the Texas Stagecoach Saloon while they investigate.

This is a developing story.