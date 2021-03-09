Driver seriously injured in East El Paso County collision

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies say three people were injured in a T-bone crash in Horizon City Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Horizon Boulevard and Ellsworth in the Sparks area around 3:15 p.m. when a car was T-boned by another vehicle. Crews worked to extricate the driver, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The two other passengers were also injuries but they are not considered life-threatening.

No other information was immediately available.