Driver seriously injured in East El Paso County collision

Traffic

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies say three people were injured in a T-bone crash in Horizon City Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Horizon Boulevard and Ellsworth in the Sparks area around 3:15 p.m. when a car was T-boned by another vehicle. Crews worked to extricate the driver, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The two other passengers were also injuries but they are not considered life-threatening.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Drive-in movies return to the El Paso County Coliseum

KTSM Goes Wild: Mexican Wolves

Local leaders ready COVID-19 tests, supplies for migrants arriving from Rio Grande Valley

Virtual Nonprofit Conference: Reimagine!

Groundbreaking at Dolphin Terrace Elementary

Man identified in East El Paso SWAT call

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link