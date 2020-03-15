27-hour closure of I-110 underway, motorists should prepare for new long-term closures

Freeway spur leading to and from BOTA will be closed for implementation of temporary traffic pattern

EL PASO, Texas — Interstate 110, the short freeway spur leading to and from the Bridge of the Americas, will be closed to all traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 15. The freeway will re-open to southbound traffic only before the morning commute on Monday. While marked detours are in place, motorists are encouraged to avoid travel in the area during this 27-hour closure.

Elsewhere, the temporary conversion of Gateway Boulevard South to a two-way street and the long-term closure of the ramp which connects southbound US 54 to US 62 (Paisano Drive) have both been postponed until further notice due to Thursday night’s rains.

27-HOUR CLOSURE

Sunday, March 15, at 3 a.m. to Monday, March 16, at 6 a.m.

Interstate 110, the short freeway spur leading to and from the Bridge of the Americas, will be closed to all traffic between US 54 and US 62 (Paisano Drive).

SOUTHBOUND DETOUR: From southbound US 54, take Exit 21A (I-10 East/Van Horn), to Exit 23B (US 62/180/Chelsea Street/Paisano Drive), and follow Paisano to the Bridge of the Americas.

NORTHBOUND DETOUR: All traffic leaving the Bridge of the Americas must use US 62 (Paisano Drive). Traffic can enter northbound US 54 and I-110 via Gateway Boulevard North.

Lane closures will be in place on southbound US 54 between Cassidy Road and Altura Avenue and between Tompkins Road and Pershing Drive.

Crews will be temporarily relocating the southbound lanes of I-110. Marked detours will be in place, but motorists are encouraged to avoid travel in this area if possible.

LONG-TERM CHANGE

Beginning on Monday, March 16 and continuing until further notice

Northbound Interstate 110 will be closed to all traffic between US 62 (Paisano Drive) and US 54. DETOUR: All traffic leaving the Bridge of the Americas must use US 62 (Paisano Drive). Traffic can enter northbound US 54 and I-110 via Gateway Boulevard North. NOTE: Southbound Interstate 110 will be open; however, it will be temporarily detoured into the northbound lanes.



Crews will be constructing a retaining wall.

Monday, March 16, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at US 54. DETOUR: Take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss) turn around at Pershing Drive and following signs to I-10 or Juárez.



Crews will be placing bridge deck panels.

Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17

Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

US 62 (Paisano Drive) will be closed to all traffic at US 54. WESTBOUND DETOUR: Gateway Boulevard North to SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) to Loop 478 (Copia Street). EASTBOUND DETOUR: Turn right on San Marcial Street, left on Delta Drive and left on Boone Street.



Crews will be removing temporary construction materials

Wednesday, March 18, and Thursday, March 19

Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) will be closed to all traffic at US 54. WESTBOUND DETOUR: Westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive), turn right on Loop 478 (Copia Street). EASTBOUND DETOUR: Turn left on Loop 478 (Copia Street), right on Gateway Boulevard East, and right on Raynolds Street.

NOTE: Alameda will remain open to local traffic only except for the area immediately under US 54.

Crews will be placing bridge deck panels

Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20

Alternating Daytime Closures

The ramp which connects Gateway Boulevard East to eastbound I-10 at Loop 478 (Copia Street).

Gateway Boulevard East between the Copia onramp and Raynolds Street.

DETOURS: When the on-ramp is closed, eastbound traffic will be detoured onto the Gateway; when the Gateway is closed, traffic will be detoured onto the freeway.

Crews will be working on widening an overhead ramp.

The following long-term closures will continue without interruption:

Ramps F and G, which connect I-10 to Juárez at the Spaghetti Bowl, remain detoured through northbound US 54 to Pershing Drive until further notice.

Both turnarounds under US 54 at US 62 (Paisano Drive) remain closed until further notice. Intermittent closures on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive). Intermittent closures on Gateway Boulevard West between Boone Street and Palm Street. Intermittent closures of Durazno Avenue, Rosa Avenue and Uva Street.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on US 54 between Loop 375 and Spur 601.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive).

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) at US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) between I-110 and US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp D, which connects southbound US 54 to eastbound I-10 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp H, which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54, until further notice.

Onramp and offramp closures may begin up to one hour earlier than stated times. All information is subject to change based upon weather and field conditions.