23-year-old identified as driver in deadly wrong-way crash with Greyhound bus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police identified 23-year-old Alan Ray Harrawood as the driver in Saturday morning’s deadly wrong-way crash involving a Greyhound bus that shut down I-10 East for hours.

It happened at 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning on I-10 East between Sunland Park and Executive Center. Police say Harrawood was driving his 2005 Ford Mustang west in the eastbound lanes when he drove head-on into the bus.

Fifteen of the 30 passengers who were on board at the time of the crash were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A 73-year-old passenger of the bus from Tucson, Arizona, sustained life-threatening injuries and remained hospitalized.

EPPD said Harrawood was intoxicated at the time of the crash when he got on I-10 going the wrong way.

This is the 23rd traffic fatality of the year compared to 25 at this time last year.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.