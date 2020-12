EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say one person is dead after an early morning crash in East El Paso.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of Gateway Boulevard East and Yarbrough Drive. Police say only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Emergency dispatchers say no one else was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.