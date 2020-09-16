1 dead, 2 injured in Northeast El Paso crash

Traffic

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead and two people are injured after a crash in Northeast El Paso Tuesday evening.

It happened at 7:12 p.m. at the intersection of Dyer Street and Ellerthorpe Avenue near Chapin High School. Police say it involved one vehicle and one person died at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital.

According to emergency dispatchers, one of the injured had life-threatening injuries and the second had minor injuries.

KTSM will have the latest on this crash at 10 p.m.

