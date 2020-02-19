Traffic fatalities on El Paso roads have increased compared to last year

The El Paso Police Department has responded to more than one thousand crashes so far this year and several of those have been deadly.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has responded to more than 1,000 crashes so far this year and several of those have been deadly.

The number of deaths on El Paso roads is up compared to this time last year.

Christina Ramirez, a friend of EPFD Firefighter and registered nurse Armando Lopez, who was recently hurt in a hit and run, said the driver’s actions are inexcusable.

“I’m not sure what their reasonings were or what caused them to do that,” Ramirez said. “They may have been scared, they may have had other things going on that caused them to do that and not that it’s excusable or that I can really understand but that person can still come forth.”

TxDOT El Paso officials remind drivers of the Move Over Law whenever an emergency vehicle is responding to a crash.

“Just give them the space to work whatever incident is out there. It’s for emergency vehicles and if it’s not safe to move to the other lane, the law states that you have to reduce your speed by at least 20 mph,” Eduardo Perales, Director of Transportation Operations with TxDOT EP said. “Again just to give them space, be on the safe side, do what they have to do emergency responders.”

The El Paso Police Department told KTSM so far there’s been 14 traffic fatalities this year compared to Nine last year. Five of those have been on TxDOT roadways.

“Vacation is coming up, spring break is coming up. Those are pretty high. Last year April was one of our worst months of the year. So hopefully, we have better results this year,” Perales shared.

TxDOT officials said the El Paso district was recently awarded $18 million to target traffic issues along with road safety.

As for Ramirez, she just wants justice for her friend.

“I really hope that if that person is out there and that if they’re contemplating turning themselves in, just turn yourself in. It’s not going to get any better. It’s really important to us as well as the family,” Ramirez said.

TxDOT EP said it’s working on several initiatives to ensure driver safety in the Borderland. One of them is “Road to Zero” which aims to cut deaths in half by 2025 and go to zero by 2050.