EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Doniphan Drive in West El Paso is closed from La Tuna to La Union.



TxDOT El Paso tweeted the emergency closure will take place Monday evening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

DONIPHAN EMERGENCY CLOSURE ‼️

This evening (Monday, 8/16)

7pm-10pm



– Crews will be pumping water off main lanes on Doniphan

– Closure on Doniphan from La Union to La Tuna@EPSHERIFF pic.twitter.com/CqzSe9hzFo — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) August 17, 2021

Crews with TxDOT El Paso on are on site pumping water off main lanes on Doniphan.



