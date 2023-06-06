EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A father and son didn’t realize they were selling a stuffed elephant that had so much sentimental value to their family.

Mom Julianna Esparza Loya said the elephant had big-time sentimental value to her because it was from her last pregnancy and contained a heartbeat from the last time she was pregnant.

The Loya family thought it had lost a prized stuff animal that had a recording of one of their kid’s heartbeats.

Father Jorge Loya told KTSM all he was trying to do was declutter the house.

“My son and I decided that we were going to clean up the room and get rid of some toys. He actually came up with the bright idea of selling the toys, so I figured he’d just do a little garage sale for the toys.” Jorge Loya said.

The two set up a table and a sign that they were selling things and doing it while mom was gone.

Jorge sold a basket of toys for $3, but what he didnt realize was the elephant with the heartbeat was in it.

Julianna then got home after a long day and caught the father-son duo selling things. She then quickly went through the toys to salvage some.

“So when I looked at his post. And the peppa mom in me is like looking through. I’m zooming, and then I see, like, the little ears of the elephant. And I was like, no. And I was like, No, you sold the elephant that had Yeshua’s heartbeat in it,” Julianna said.

She then broke down into tears and in anger, already thinking it was forever gone.

Jorge was watching the Dodgers game and didn’t realize the mistake he made.

Julianna then took to social media to publicize the mistake in the hopes they still had a chance to track the prized stuffed animal down.

“I shared it with one mom and then one man showed it to the other. And then, like all the moms, started to share,” Julianna said.

The family that bought the elephant saw the post and immediately took action.

“And I told my son, ‘Well, we have to return to something important to that person,'” said Barbara Carrera, who bought the elephant.

Carrera said two hours later she had the elephant back home.

“Me and my son went over to her home and we dropped it off at the front door. And I guess I knew my message to Facebook saying that we left it there.” Carrera, said.

Julianna said it was just like in the movies when you open the door and find a surprise.

“It was like on the front step right here with that black, one of those black baskets. And I was like, No way.” Julianna, said.

Julianna said she is thankful for the power of social media and thanks her friends and family get the elephant back home and is thankful that the family who bought it was so nice to return it.

Jorge told KTSM he is still in the doghouse but learned his lesson.

Since the elephant had been washed, the voice box inside of it no longer works by Julianna is still happy to have the elephant back.