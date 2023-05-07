EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The towns of Anthony, Texas, and San Elizario, on opposite ends of El Paso County, had contested races for aldermen (town council).

In Anthony, Alicia Leyva Stevens is the unofficial winner for Alderman Position 1 with 56.32 percent (147 votes) over Jose “Joe” Garcia with 43.68 percent (114 votes).

For Position 2, Shawn Weeks is the unofficial winner with 55.21 percent (143 votes) over Stephanie Alexis Ramirez with 44.79 percent (116 votes).

In San Elizario, there are three alderman seats on the ballot, but only two are contested. In Place 1, Maria Covernali is the unofficial winner with 57.76 percent (67 votes) over Clara Sanchez with 42.24 percent (49 votes).

In Place 2, David Cantu is the unofficial winner with 57.28 percent (59 votes) over Octavio Hernandez Jr. with 42.72 percent (44 votes). In Place 3, Lorenzo Leyva ran unopposed.