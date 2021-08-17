Town of Anthony hosts free COVID-19 vaccination, testing events

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The town of Anthony, Texas is partnering with La Mujer Obrera, YMCA, and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to get residents vaccinated against COVID-19 and also tested for the virus for free.



The testing and vaccination events will take place Anthony Municipal Park located at 100 Richard White. Below are the following days and times:

August 16 & 17: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

August 19: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



The town of Anthony said it’s important to continue efforts of getting our communities vaccinated to protect each other from the physical, emotional, and financial impacts of COVID-19.



“The Town of Anthony is committed to ensuring we build a stronger, healthy community. This event will provide much needed resources to those in our community,” said Chief of Police Enriquez.

For more information, call 915-886-3944.



