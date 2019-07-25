Tourists learn about El Paso wildlife on off-roading tours

Rent a UTV Off-Road Adventures made the switch from ATVs to RZRs this month.

A tourist hot spot in the El Paso desert features a ride thru Red Sands getting to learn about the native plants and animals we have.

People can now rent the off-road vehicles, Polaris RZR, while helping a local non-profit.

Getting the opportunity to drive an off-road vehicle at Rent a UTV Off-Road Adventures is one of the reasons people take the wildlife tour.

“For a lot of people who come out and ride, it’s something they’ve never done before,” said Elias Adair, a manager.

Adair said the vehicles are easier to use.

“We primarily cater to tourists, family members coming in for the weekend, folks who are here to visit family on Fort Bliss,” he said.

Depending on what riders want to experience, the tour can either be mostly driving through the trails or frequent stops where tourists can learn about native plants and animals.

“If there is a lot of kids and they want to learn about our environment, then all of our tour guides are trained to have information ready to go about some of the common plants out here and animals,” Adair said.

Adair said one thing that surprises people is learning the area was once under water.

“A lot of the limestone here was deposited while this was under an ocean,” he said.

There are even seashell fossils. And often confused with the yucca, sotol plants are also very common in the Southwest.

“They don’t always bloom like this so it’s actually a real treat for us to get to see these flowers out here,” said Adair.

Proceeds from the rides benefit the non-profit Texas Rescue Patrol.

“We provide ATV training, safety for kids, helmets for children, free emergency medical services,” said Adair.

